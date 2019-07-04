|
MONTEITH, Mary Lou 80, of Stout, Ohio, passed away July 1, 2019. Mary Lou was born November 26, 1938, in Pemberton, daughter of Vorest "Harold" and Donna E (Shaffer) Snider. Mary Lou attended the Peebles Church of God. She worked as a registered nurse until her retirement from Mercy Medical Center. Mary Lou was preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Joan Bowers. She is survived by her husband, Douglas C Monteith; son, Douglas (Melinda) Monteith; and daughters, Jennifer (Matt) Shurte; and Julia (David) Foster; sister, Eileen (Richard) Ruth; and 7 grandchildren. Graveside services will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, July 5, at the Vale Cemetery, Springfield, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Heartland Hospice Care, 205 North Street, P.O. Box 400, Lucasville, Ohio 45648. Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home. Please visit us at www.wallacethompsonfuneralhomes.com to sign our online guestbook.
