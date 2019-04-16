MOORE, Mary G. Age 90, Hamilton, passed away on Sunday, April 14, 2019 at Ft. Hamilton Hospital. She was born in Hamilton on November 23, 1928, the daughter of Thad and Mary Bell (Walker) Ward`. She was a graduate of Hamilton High School. Mary married Ruben Moore in Hamilton on October 19, 1946 and he preceded her in death in 1980. She was employed at Ohio Casualty and Pillsbury retiring from Ohio Casualty in 1990. She was a member of West Side Baptist Church where she played the organ, sang in the choir and was a Sunday School Teacher. She is survived by her sons, Mike (Janet) Moore, Hamilton, Patrick (Melba) Moore, Waynesville, Ohio and Jeff (Jennifer) Moore, Orient, Ohio; grandchildren, Steven Moore, Hamilton, Ryan Moore, Hamilton, Michael (Janie) Moore, Trenton, Sandra Moore, Hamilton and Allison Moore, Chicago and two great grandchildren, Steven Moore and Jordan Moore. Funeral services will be at 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at Weigel Funeral Home, 980 N.W. Washington Blvd. with Dr. Rick Rhodus officiating. Interment will be in Rose Hill Burial Park. Visitation will be Wednesday from 1:30 p.m. until time of the service. Online condolences are available at www.weigelfuneralhome.com Published in Journal-News on Apr. 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary