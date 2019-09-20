|
MOORE (Ostendorf), Mary Melbourne, FL died Mon., Sept. 16. She is survived by her beloved husband, Gerald (Jerry). Preceding her in death was a daughter, Sheila Irene, her brothers Joseph and Bernard (Benny) and parents August and Antonia Ostendorf. Mary is survived also by her sons Brian V. Moore (Julie), Phoenix AZ, Thomas E. Moore (Angie) North Palm Beach FL, and Valerie A. Moore, Boynton Beach, FL and brother-in-law, John T. Moore (Janice) Kettering., devoted grandmother of Brian Jr, Lauren, Kevin, Eric, Katie and David. Nieces and nephews also survive. Mary attended Immaculate Conception grade school and graduated from St. Joseph Commercial high school. She later attended Nazareth College, Muskegon, MI. She was later an executive secretary at Frigidaire. An active sports enthusiast, Mary played in many golf leagues before declining health relegated her to following sports via television and print. Mary was a devout and fervent Catholic who took pride in the achievements of her children and grandchildren. She was loved deeply by her family and many close friends. She will be greatly missed. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 am on Monday, Sept. 23, 2019 at Ascension Catholic Church. Burial to following at Cape Canaveral National Cemetery. In Lieu of flowers, donations may be made to . Online condolences maybe left at beachfuneralhome.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Sept. 20, 2019