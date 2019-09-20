Home

POWERED BY

Services
Beach Funeral Home-West
4999 N. Wickham Rd.
Melbourne, FL 32940
(321) 751-6012
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Ascension Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary MOORE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary MOORE

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary MOORE Obituary
MOORE (Ostendorf), Mary Melbourne, FL died Mon., Sept. 16. She is survived by her beloved husband, Gerald (Jerry). Preceding her in death was a daughter, Sheila Irene, her brothers Joseph and Bernard (Benny) and parents August and Antonia Ostendorf. Mary is survived also by her sons Brian V. Moore (Julie), Phoenix AZ, Thomas E. Moore (Angie) North Palm Beach FL, and Valerie A. Moore, Boynton Beach, FL and brother-in-law, John T. Moore (Janice) Kettering., devoted grandmother of Brian Jr, Lauren, Kevin, Eric, Katie and David. Nieces and nephews also survive. Mary attended Immaculate Conception grade school and graduated from St. Joseph Commercial high school. She later attended Nazareth College, Muskegon, MI. She was later an executive secretary at Frigidaire. An active sports enthusiast, Mary played in many golf leagues before declining health relegated her to following sports via television and print. Mary was a devout and fervent Catholic who took pride in the achievements of her children and grandchildren. She was loved deeply by her family and many close friends. She will be greatly missed. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 am on Monday, Sept. 23, 2019 at Ascension Catholic Church. Burial to following at Cape Canaveral National Cemetery. In Lieu of flowers, donations may be made to . Online condolences maybe left at beachfuneralhome.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Sept. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now