MOTE (Beals), Mary Ann "Annie" 86, of Miamisburg, passed away Feb. 13 following a lengthy illness. Annie, as she was nickname by her grandchildren, was born March 12, 1933 to Anna (Wade) and Huston Beals on Benner Road in Miami Township where she lived until her death. She was married to James Mote in 1952 and remained married until his death in 2008. She was a 1951 graduate of Miamisburg High School and was retired from Miamisburg City Schools where she was a reading aide. Annie was an avid reader, baseball fan and the number one fan of her grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, James Mote; her parents, Anna (Wade) and Huston Beals; a brother and sister-in-law, Jim and Virginia Beals. She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Dan and Kimm Mote of Miamisburg; grandchildren, Sam and Jennifer Mote of San Angelo, Texas, Ellen Mote of Miamisburg; and a niece, Amy and Scott Rattcliffe of Miamisburg. Special thanks to her dear friends Elaine Stuck, Sandy Campbell and Evelyn Rost for loving her so much. A Celebration of Life will be held on Monday, Feb. 17 from 5-7 p.m., at GEBHART-SCHMIDT-PARRAMORE Funeral Home, Miamisburg. Memorial contributions in her honor may be made to The MHS Baseball program, Viking Boosters c/o Dugout Club, PO Box 132, Miamisburg, Ohio 45342 or , 324 Wilmington Ave, Dayton, Ohio 45420. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.gebhartschmidtparramore.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 16, 2020