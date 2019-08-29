|
MURRAY, Mary Lou 85, of Kettering, passed away on August 27, 2019. Mary Lou taught high school for many years and was a faithful parishioner at St. Albert the Great Church, where she served in many capacities. Mary Lou, also, volunteered at 's Heirlooms Shoppes. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Jerry; mother, Mossie Gregory; father, Chester Gregory and sister, Sara Ann "Annie" Gregory. Mary Lou is survived by her sister, Sue Gregory (Joseph) Breiner of Cincinnati; nieces, Joelle (Mandy) McConnell of Cincinnati; nephews, Greg (Ron) Breiner of Los Angeles and Jon (Denise) Breiner of Cincinnati; great nieces and nephews, Kelsey, Bailey, Jenna and Tyler. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12:00 Noon on Friday, August 30, 2019 at St. Albert the Great Church, 3033 Far Hills, Ave., Kettering. Family will greet friends in The Gathering Space at St. Albert's 11:00 am until time of Mass on Friday. Burial will follow at Arlington Memorial Gardens, Cincinnati, OH. If desired contributions may be made in Mary Lou's memory to St. Albert the Great Church, Cox Arboretum or . Arrangements in care of Schlientz-Moore & Reis Life Celebrations. Words of encouragement may be sent to www.reislegacycenter.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Aug. 29, 2019