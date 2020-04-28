Home

Dalton Funeral Home - Germantown
6900 Weaver Rd
Germantown, OH 45327
937-855-6969
Mary Neargarder
Funeral
Friday, May 1, 2020
2:00 PM
Dalton Funeral Home - Germantown
6900 Weaver Rd
Germantown, OH 45327
Graveside service
Friday, May 1, 2020
2:30 PM
Germantown Union Cemetery
Mary Neargarder Obituary
NEARGARDER, Mary M. Age 91, of Farmersville, Ohio and formerly of Germantown, OH, passed away, Friday, April 24, 2020. She was born in Dayton, OH, on December 5, 1928, to the late Cecelia (Hasselman) and Leo J. Dorsten. Mary was a loving mother and grandmother. She loved her family and family gatherings. She enjoyed cooking, baking, and candy making; and enjoyed family trips and camping. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Robert L. "Bob" Neargarder; a grandson, Jeremy Neargarder; a son-in-law, Romeao Jennings; her brother, Leander "Bud" Dorsten; and her sister, Laura Case She is survived by 3 sons, Roger (Monty Warner) Neargarder, Timothy (Robyn) Neargarder and David (Angie Wilson) Neargarder; 6 daughters, Kathleen (Ted) Algren, Rebecca (David) Maddox, Rosemary (Larry) Crooks, Anita (Keith) Holbrook, Amy Jennings and Brenda (Danny) Beatty; 28 grandchildren; 39 great-grandchildren; 9 great-great-grandchildren. A Funeral Procession will form at 2 p.m., Friday, May 1, 2020, at the Dalton Funeral Home, 6900 Weaver Rd., Germantown, OH, with a Graveside Service to follow at Germantown Union Cemetery, at 2:30 p.m. Please share condolences at daltonfh.net
Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 28, 2020
