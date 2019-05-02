|
NELSON, Mary C. Expired April 28, 2019 at Brookdale of Englewood. She was born in Dayton, Ohio to Vollie and Luana Nelson on March 12, 1928. A graduate of Paul Laurence Dunbar High School, Central State University, and earned post graduate credit from Miami University. She retired from Wright Patterson Air Force Base as a Technical Information Specialist. A member of Phillips Temple CME Church, serving many years on the Finance Committee, as a Missionary and in several capacities within the church. She volunteered for the Veterans Administration, Stillwater Health Center, Salvation Army, Ombudsman Office and many individuals. Predeceased by her parents; step-father, Henry Spearman; step-siblings, Lossie Wright and Andy J. Spearman. Survivors include an uncle, Leason Nelson; step-siblings, Leager Howard and Norman Spearman; numerous cousins including Oscar Holliday, other relatives and friends. Services will be 11 A.M., Friday, May 3, 2019 at Phillips Temple C.M.E. church 3620 Shiloh Springs Rd. Visitation 10 A.M. Interment, West Memory Gardens. HHRoberts.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 2, 2019