Mary NEWHOUSE

NEWHOUSE, Mary Ellen Age 93, of Kettering, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Thursday, October 15, 2020, at Lincoln Park Manor. She was born October 12, 1927, in McMechen, West Virginia, the daughter of the late Walter Naylor and Faye Naylor Whalen. Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her five siblings and son-in-law, Rob Lovett. Mary is survived by her loving husband of 66 years, Delbert; children, Carol (Calvin) Klumb, Wesley (Dolly) Newhouse and Jane Lovett; five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. She is also survived by numerous family and friends. Mary was a devoted nurse for over 50 years. She and her husband, Del were avid square dancers. Mary enjoyed playing golf and cards. She was as kind as she was strong. Visitation will be held Tuesday, October 27, 2020, from 3:00 4:00 PM at Newcomer Kettering Chapel, 3940 Kettering Blvd., where a memorial service will follow at 4:00 PM. Private family interment at a later date. Please visit www.newcomerdayton.com
