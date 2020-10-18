1/
Mary NEWHOUSE
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
NEWHOUSE, Mary Ellen Age 93, of Kettering, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Thursday, October 15, 2020, at Lincoln Park Manor. She was born October 12, 1927, in McMechen, West Virginia, the daughter of the late Walter Naylor and Faye Naylor Whalen. Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her five siblings and son-in-law, Rob Lovett. Mary is survived by her loving husband of 66 years, Delbert; children, Carol (Calvin) Klumb, Wesley (Dolly) Newhouse and Jane Lovett; five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. She is also survived by numerous family and friends. Mary was a devoted nurse for over 50 years. She and her husband, Del were avid square dancers. Mary enjoyed playing golf and cards. She was as kind as she was strong. Visitation will be held Tuesday, October 27, 2020, from 3:00 4:00 PM at Newcomer Kettering Chapel, 3940 Kettering Blvd., where a memorial service will follow at 4:00 PM. Private family interment at a later date. Please visit www.newcomerdayton.com to share a memory in the family guest book.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Newcomer Funeral Home - South Chapel
3940 Kettering Boulevard
Kettering, OH 45439
(937) 293-4141
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Newcomer Funeral Home - South Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved