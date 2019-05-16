NOONAN (Keller), Mary Catherine Age 85 of Dayton, passed away peacefully on May 13, 2019. She was born November 20, 1933 in Dayton, Ohio to the late Lawrence and Marie Keller. Mary was a long time member of St. Anthony Parish. She loved the St. Louis Cardinals and trips to the casino. Mary enjoyed her grandchildren and being part of their activities. She was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Robert Vaughn Noonan in 2016. Mary leaves behind to cherish her memory her children, Eugene (Terry) Noonan, Barb (Mark) Madden, Mike Noonan, Colleen (Phil) Lamantia, Jackie (Pat) McCoy, Pat (Aimee) Noonan, and George (Angie) Noonan; 18 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and many other loving relatives and friends. A visitation will be held at Newcomer Funeral Home-Beavercreek Chapel (3380 Dayton-Xenia Rd., Beavercreek, OH) on Sunday, May 19, 2019 from 3-5:00 pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated the following day, Monday, May 20, 2019 at 10:00 am at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church (820 Bowen St. Dayton, OH 45410). Interment in Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Mary's memory to Ohio's . To leave condolences for the family, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com. Published in Dayton Daily News on May 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary