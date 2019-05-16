Home

POWERED BY

Services
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3380 Dayton Xenia Road
Beavercreek, OH 45432
937-429-4700
Visitation
Sunday, May 19, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, May 20, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church
820 Bowen St.
Dayton, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Noonan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Noonan


1933 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Mary Noonan Obituary
NOONAN (Keller), Mary Catherine Age 85 of Dayton, passed away peacefully on May 13, 2019. She was born November 20, 1933 in Dayton, Ohio to the late Lawrence and Marie Keller. Mary was a long time member of St. Anthony Parish. She loved the St. Louis Cardinals and trips to the casino. Mary enjoyed her grandchildren and being part of their activities. She was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Robert Vaughn Noonan in 2016. Mary leaves behind to cherish her memory her children, Eugene (Terry) Noonan, Barb (Mark) Madden, Mike Noonan, Colleen (Phil) Lamantia, Jackie (Pat) McCoy, Pat (Aimee) Noonan, and George (Angie) Noonan; 18 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and many other loving relatives and friends. A visitation will be held at Newcomer Funeral Home-Beavercreek Chapel (3380 Dayton-Xenia Rd., Beavercreek, OH) on Sunday, May 19, 2019 from 3-5:00 pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated the following day, Monday, May 20, 2019 at 10:00 am at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church (820 Bowen St. Dayton, OH 45410). Interment in Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Mary's memory to Ohio's . To leave condolences for the family, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now