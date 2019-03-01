|
O'BRIEN, Mary Susan Age 72, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away Saturday, February 23, 2019 at Hospice of Butler Warren Counties. She was born in Dayton, Ohio on October 10, 1946 to the late Edward and Mildred (Boxwell) Clemmons. She was employed with Ron's Pizza for 30 years. Mary loved spending time with her family and will be deeply missed. She was preceded in death by her husband, Dale O'Brien; brother, Eddie Clemons and sister, Sandy Fry. Mary is survived by her son, Rusty (Kimberly) Peyton; grandson, Dustin Bradford; two sisters, Connie Hart, Patricia Manning; step son, Glen O'Brien; step daughter, Lisa O'Brien and numerous nieces and nephews. Funeral services are Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at 3:00pm at Anderson Funeral Home, 1357 East Second Street, Franklin, Ohio. Visitation will be held on Monday, March 4, 2019 from 5:00pm to 7:00pm also at the funeral home. Graveside services will be held on Friday, March 8, 2019 at 10:00am at Woodhill Cemetery. Please visit www.anderson-fh.com to send an online condolence.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 1, 2019