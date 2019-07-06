O'HEARN, Mary Elizabeth "Betty" Passed away peacefully on July 2, 2019 in the presence of her family. She resided most of her life in Dayton, Ohio. Mary was preceded in death by her husband of 28 years, Edward M. O'Hearn in 1978. She is survived by her daughters, Kathleen (Don Steck) O'Hearn; Eileen (Dan) Thomas; Maureen (Scott) Ley; Colleen O'Hearn, sons, Steven (Maureen); Kevin (Jane Westendorf); 11 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. Mary was a 1947 graduate of Dayton's St. Joseph Commercial High School. As a young mother with a growing family, she became an active community leader in her Dayton View neighborhood. She was part of Nu View, an organization to improve and beautify one of Dayton's most diverse neighborhoods. She also led a youth organization called The Litter Gitters that performed various clean-up projects in her community. Mary was also a committee member that helped to establish the peaceful and positive integration of her neighborhood during the 1960's and 70's. The love of neighbor and community was also demonstrated in her job as a City of Dayton Water Meter reader. On various routes, Mary looked in on and watched out for many of her elderly and disabled clients to make sure they were eating properly, taking their medications, and alerting the proper authorities if emergencies occurred. She fervently believed there was goodness in everyone and wanted all of us to help one another, especially the marginalized. Visitation will take place on July 8, 2019 from 9:30 a.m. 10:30 a.m. at St Luke the Evangelist Catholic Church, 1440 N. Fairfield Rd., Beavercreek, OH 45432. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at the church at 10:30 a.m. Fr. Terry Schneider celebrant. Mary will be laid to rest in Calvary Cemetery in Dayton. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to St Luke Catholic Church in Beavercreek, OH; Ohio's ; or a . www.tobiasfuneralhome.com. Published in Dayton Daily News from July 6 to July 7, 2019