OLVERSON, Mary A. Age 70, entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, March 11, 2020. Mary received a BS degree from Central State University, retired from Ameritech as Sr. Manager, previous Director of Office Depot and Assistant Director of T-Mobile. She was a faithful member of Fellowship Cathedral Ministries. Preceded in death by parents, George and Roberta Pearson; sister, Rose Jennings; husband and father of her children, Ollie Martin, Sr.; brother, George Russell; and most recent husband, Arthur Olverson. Survived by daughter, Latoya Martin; son, Ollie (Dr. Johari) Martin Jr.; brother, Donnie Pearson; sisters, Minnie (Isiah) Mhoon; Joyce (Willie) Wright; step-daughter, Cassandra Powell; 4 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren and other family and friends. Celebration of life will be held on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church 27 N. Gettysburg Ave Dayton, Ohio 45417. Family will receive friends at 10:00 AM, with services to follow at 11:00 AM. Should friends desire, condolences/flowers may be sent to W.E. Lusain Funeral Home 2060 Germantown St. Dayton, Ohio 45417.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 15, 2020