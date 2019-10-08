|
OPPENHEIM, Mary Anne 92, a resident of Bethany Village, Centerville, Ohio, passed away Sunday, October 6, at home. Mary Anne was born February 7, 1927 in Carthagena, Ohio. She was one of nine children born to Louis and Anna Huelsman. A graduate of Coldwater High School, she worked at New Idea division of Avco in Coldwater and later at Delco Products in Dayton. In 1950 she married Bob Oppenheim from Coldwater. She is survived by her husband Bob, five children, 13 grandchildren, and 12 great grandchildren. Mary Anne loved to be with her children and grandchildren, and travel and sail with her husband. Mary Anne was an avid reader and earlier in life, an avid bowler. Mary Anne requested her body be donated to the Boonshoft School of Medicine at Wright State University. A Memorial Mass will be said at a later date at St. Henry Catholic Church. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made . The family wishes to thank the employees of and the Kettering Medical Center 5 South Team.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 8, 2019