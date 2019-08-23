|
OUSLEY, Mary Lou Age 84, of Springboro, OH; died Wednesday August 21, 2019 at the Atrium Medical Center. Mary Lou was born in Estill, KY on May 25, 1935 to the late Millard and Sweetie (Gibson) Stapleton. She was formerly employed with the Springboro IGA for over 30 years and retired in 2004. Mary Lou was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas R. Ousley; son, Thomas Scott Ousley; sisters, Vivian Owsley, Lavern Patton, Dorothy Jean Lovely, brothers George and Clyde Stapleton. She is survived by her two sons, Bruce M. (Melissa) Ousley and H. Lee (Carla) Ousley; three grandchildren, Sarah (Wes) Meeks, Mary Ousley, and Olivia Mahorney, a brother, Claude (Nancy) Stapleton. Funeral Services are 1pm Monday August 26, 2019 at Anderson Funeral Home 1357 E. 2nd St Franklin, OH with Pastor Wes Meeks officiating. Burial will be in Springboro Cemetery. Visitation will be Monday from 11am to 1pm at the funeral home. Please visit www.anderson-fh.com to send an online condolence.
