PALAZZO, Mary Lou Age 86 of Kettering passed away Thursday September 5, 2019. She was preceded in death by her brother Dan Cook. Survivors include her husband of 65 years Frank; children, Fred (Carole) Palazzo, Jerry (Debora) Palazzo, Sally (Mike) Kennedy; grandchildren, Lucy Palazzo, Stephen Palazzo, Michael Palazzo, Rachael Ragland, Chris Kennedy, and Lauren Hedges; great grandchildren, Darrow Hedges and Callum Kennedy. Funeral Service 1 pm Thursday September 12, 2019 at the Tobias Funeral Home Farr Hills Chapel 5471 Far Hills Ave at Rahn Rd. Friends may call from 12 noon until service time at 1pm Thursday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the . On line condolences may be sent to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Sept. 10, 2019