Home

POWERED BY

Services
Tobias Funeral Home - Far Hills Chapel
5471 Far Hills Ave
Dayton, OH 45429
(937) 435-2273
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary PALAZZO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary PALAZZO


1933 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary PALAZZO Obituary
PALAZZO, Mary Lou Age 86 of Kettering passed away Thursday September 5, 2019. She was preceded in death by her brother Dan Cook. Survivors include her husband of 65 years Frank; children, Fred (Carole) Palazzo, Jerry (Debora) Palazzo, Sally (Mike) Kennedy; grandchildren, Lucy Palazzo, Stephen Palazzo, Michael Palazzo, Rachael Ragland, Chris Kennedy, and Lauren Hedges; great grandchildren, Darrow Hedges and Callum Kennedy. Funeral Service 1 pm Thursday September 12, 2019 at the Tobias Funeral Home Farr Hills Chapel 5471 Far Hills Ave at Rahn Rd. Friends may call from 12 noon until service time at 1pm Thursday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the . On line condolences may be sent to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Sept. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now