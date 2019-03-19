PASACHAL, Mary L. Age 77, of Dayton, passed away Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at Ohio's . She was born April 13, 1941 in Ellerslie, GA to William D. & Alberta (Jones) Seldon. She married Fred D. Paschal Sr. on Feb 21, 1959; he preceded her in death Aug 26, 1997. A graduate of Dunbar High School, Mary was a bus driver for St. John Transportation and Montgomery County MRDD for many years and was a faithful member of St. Luke Missionary Baptist Church. She loved fishing, gardening, crocheting, reading and word search puzzles. In addition to her parents, Mary is preceded in death by a brother, Dennis L. Seldon. She is survived by three children: Fred Jr. (Robin), Phillip and Belinda; five grandchildren: Solomon, Fred Tyler and Jordon (Ashlee), and Breland and Breauna (mother Verna); three great grandsons: Kayden, Jordon Jr. and Jionni; brothers: Levi and Walter Seldon; special friends: Sherry Seay, Mildred Turner, Lillian Fields, Izetta Williams; a host of other loving relatives and friends. Visitation will be 10-11AM, Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at St. Luke Missionary Baptist Church, 2262 N. Gettysburg Ave, Dayton, Ohio, followed by funeral services at 11AM with Pastor Renard Allen officiating and Dr. Phillip Paschal as eulogist. Interment West Memory Gardens. The family would like to thank the staff of Ohio's Hospice for providing comfort and love during Mary's final days, with special thanks to Harrie and Shatora. HHRoberts.com Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary