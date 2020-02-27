|
PERDUE, Mary Ann Age 81, of Fairborn, Ohio passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on February 25,2020. She was born August 4, 1938 in Springfield Ohio to the late James and Mary Louise Barrett. Mary was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, great-great-grandmother, great-great-great grandmother, and friend. She was a member of the Believer Hope Church of God where she was a Sunday School Teacher for 40 plus years. She enjoyed doing arts and crafts with her Sunday school students. She was known for doing the Easter Egg Baskets and the Thanksgiving and Christmas Baskets. For many years she helped with the Local food Pantry and Missions out in the Community. She devoted her life to her family and Jesus Christ. She will be greatly missed by everyone who knew her. In addition to her parents, Mary was preceded in death by her daughter -in-laws, Pamela Perdue and Betty Jean Perdue; grandson, William Havens; and granddaughter, Maddox Lester.Mary is survived by her husband of 65 years, Paul Perdue; children, Samuel Perdue, John Perdue, Sharon (David) Cottrell, Karen (James) Jacobs, Riley (Lori) Perdue, and Paula (Darrell) Daniels; 56 grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren, great-great-great-grandchildren; as well as numerous other family members and friends. The family will receive friends on Friday, February 28, 2020 from 10:00am to 11:00am at Beleiver's Hope Church of God, (1810 North Blvd, Fairborn, Ohio 45324). A funeral service will begin at 11:00am with Evangelist Mark Spencer officiating. Burial will follow at Glen Haven Memorial Gardens. To share a memory of Mary or to leave a special message for her family, please visit www.newcomerdayton.com
Published in Springfield News Sun on Feb. 27, 2020