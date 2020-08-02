1/1
MARY PHILHOWER
1922 - 2020
PHILHOWER, Mary Etta Age 98, of Hamilton, passed away on July 29, 2020. She was born on July 9, 1922, in Pleasant Plain, Ohio, to the late Charles and Mary Hazel (nee Hutchinson) Anderson. On September 13, 1948, she married Robert Philhower, he preceded her in death on May 3, 1994. Mary is survived by her children, Karla (Robert) Young, Karen (Rick) Cain, and Deborah (Gene) Haas; grandchildren, Sonya (Bill) Parsons, Kari (Shayne) Shackleford, Brandi (Steve) Moss, Patrick (Tasha) Cain, Jeffrey (Barbara) Cain, Tonya (Andy) Smith, Jennifer (Jeff) Haglage, Melissa (Bradley) Williams, Stephanie (Billy) Schmidt; 24 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great-grandchildren; and numerous other family and friends. Graveside services will be held on Thursday, August 6, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Rose Hill Burial Park, 2421 Princeton Rd., Hamilton 45011. Condolences may be offered at www.avancefuneralhome.com

Published in Journal-News on Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
6
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Rose Hill Burial Park
