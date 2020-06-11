PHILLIPS, Mary E. Age 94, born October 30, 1925, in Anniston, AL, to the late King and Roxie Coleman, departed this life peacefully Thursday, June 4, 2020, at Shiloh Springs Nursing Home, following a brief illness. Mary was a member of Shiloh Baptist Church for many years. Preceded in death by her husband, John G. Phillips Sr.; sons, John G. Jr. and Allen Phillips; five sisters and six brothers. She is survived by very devoted and loving daughters, Gloria L. Blackmon and Vickie L. Mcatee, both of Dayton. Walk-through visitation 9-11 am, Friday, June 12, at House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc. Private Service. Interment Woodland Cemetery.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store