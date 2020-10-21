POLLOCK (Logan), Mary



Mary Logan Pollock, age 93 of St. Paris.



Mary L. Pollock was called home on October 17, 2020, after a long illness, and an event filled life. She was born Mary Elaine Logan on June 7, 1927, to the late Ralph Ketterer Logan and Doris Elva Lutes in Massillon, OH. She grew up in Bedford, Ohio, graduating from Bedford High School in 1945. In May 1945 she enlisted in the United States Cadet Nurse Corps of the Public Health Service, which had been nationalized as part of the War effort during WWII.



In 1949 she married the late Dr. Clifford R. Pollock, who was then serving in the USAF Medical Corps. Over the next thirty years she raised her family as an Air Force spouse establishing temporary homes in California, Texas, Virginia, Maryland, Ohio in the USA and in Libya, Turkey, France and Germany.



In 1977 Colonel & Mrs. Pollock moved to Saint Paris, Ohio, where they restored their Victorian residence and became active in the community.



Mary Pollock became a real estate professional and was an Agent for nearly 40 years, with Market Square Realty in Urbana. Over the years she sold over 500 properties, many two or three times. She was active in the Springfield and Mid-Ohio Boards of Realtors and in the Ohio Board of Realtors where she was the first and only woman to ever receive their two highest statewide awards (Distinguished Service & Philip R. Barnes RPAC Achievement Award). In 2019 the Ohio Board of Realtors named their statewide lifetime achievement award after her and she was the first person to receive this award.



Within her family she was the last representative of her generation. She is survived by three children: Clifford R. Pollock of Bloomington, IL; Susan P. Kossman (Steven P.) of Normal, IL; and Robert D. Pollock (Catherine Harris) of Urbana, OH; four grandchildren: Nicholas Kossman (Roo), Boulder, CO; Alexandra M. Boyle (Sean) Cincinnati, OH; Joshua T. Kossman (Jillian) New Orleans, LA; Caitlin K. Hyde (Jake) Normal, IL; two great-granddaughters: Annelia Klink and Bryar Hyde of Normal, IL, and one great-grandson Ryman Boyle of Cincinnati, OH.



Visitation will be held the St. Paris United Methodist Church, 208 W. Walnut Street, St. Paris, Ohio 43072 from 11:00am to 1:00pm on Saturday, October 24, 2020. Due to the COVID-19 epidemic, social distancing and masks will be required at the visitation. A private family graveside service will immediately follow at the family plot in Evergreen Cemetery, St. Paris. Atkins-Shively Funeral Home, St. Paris, Ohio, is serving the family.



