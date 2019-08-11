|
|
PORTER, Mary J. Age 81, of Brookville, passed away Friday, August 9, 2019 at her home following an extended illness. She was preceded in death by her husband Roy Porter & by a brother Melvin Rutherford. She was a 1956 graduate of Patterson Co-op in Dayton and a member of Emanuel Lutheran Church in Phillipsburg. She retired from Brookville Schools at Westbrook Cafeteria. She was a devoted wife, mother & grandmother who loved to cook and shopping for bargains. She enjoyed Myrtle Beach & Disney World. Mary is survived by a son & daughter-in-law, Mark & Carla Porter; daughter, Linda Porter; grandchildren, Genny Hughes & husband Will, Anna Porter, Michael Porter & Avery Porter & fianc? Tanner Larson; sister, Brenda (Gary) Patterson; brother, Fred (Vicki) Rutherford; sister-in-law, Betty Rutherford and numerous other relatives and friends. Visitation will be held 5-7 PM Thu. Aug. 15 with services to follow at 7 PM, at the GILBERT-FELLERS FUNERAL HOME, 950 ALBERT RD., BROOKVILLE. A private committal service will be held later at Royal Oak Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to either or the . If desired, e-mail condolences may be sent by going online to www.gilbert-fellers.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Aug. 11, 2019