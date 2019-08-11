Home

Gilbert-Fellers Funeral Home
950 Albert Road
Brookville, OH 45309
(937) 833-2423
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Gilbert-Fellers Funeral Home
950 Albert Road
Brookville, OH 45309
Service
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
7:00 PM
Gilbert-Fellers Funeral Home
950 Albert Road
Brookville, OH 45309
Mary Porter Obituary
PORTER, Mary J. Age 81, of Brookville, passed away Friday, August 9, 2019 at her home following an extended illness. She was preceded in death by her husband Roy Porter & by a brother Melvin Rutherford. She was a 1956 graduate of Patterson Co-op in Dayton and a member of Emanuel Lutheran Church in Phillipsburg. She retired from Brookville Schools at Westbrook Cafeteria. She was a devoted wife, mother & grandmother who loved to cook and shopping for bargains. She enjoyed Myrtle Beach & Disney World. Mary is survived by a son & daughter-in-law, Mark & Carla Porter; daughter, Linda Porter; grandchildren, Genny Hughes & husband Will, Anna Porter, Michael Porter & Avery Porter & fianc? Tanner Larson; sister, Brenda (Gary) Patterson; brother, Fred (Vicki) Rutherford; sister-in-law, Betty Rutherford and numerous other relatives and friends. Visitation will be held 5-7 PM Thu. Aug. 15 with services to follow at 7 PM, at the GILBERT-FELLERS FUNERAL HOME, 950 ALBERT RD., BROOKVILLE. A private committal service will be held later at Royal Oak Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to either or the . If desired, e-mail condolences may be sent by going online to www.gilbert-fellers.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Aug. 11, 2019
