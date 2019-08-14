Home

Rogers' Funeral Homes, Inc.
110 West Main Street
Trotwood, OH 45426
(937) 837-1272
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Rogers' Funeral Homes, Inc.
110 West Main Street
Trotwood, OH 45426
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Rogers' Funeral Homes, Inc.
110 West Main Street
Trotwood, OH 45426
View Map
Mary Pressel


1931 - 2019
Mary Pressel Obituary
PRESSEL (Benner-Hoit), Mary Lou Age 88, of Trotwood, went to be with the Lord, Friday, August 9, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert J. Pressel. Mary Lou is survived by her children, Robert L. Pressel, Debra Arnett, Tony Pressel, Becky (Paul) Van House, Randy Pressel, and Sandy (Jake) Jakovenko; 15 grandchildren; and 13 great grandchildren. The family will receive friends Friday, August 16 from 5-7PM at ROGERS' FUNERAL HOME, Trotwood. The funeral service will be Saturday, August 17 at 11AM at the funeral home with Pastor Bruce Jackson, officiating. Burial will follow at Cedar Hill Cemetery, Trotwood. There will be a luncheon at First Grace Brethren Church, 2624 Stonequarry Rd, Vandalia, 45414 immediately after the burial. Online condolences may be expressed at: www.RogersFuneralHomes.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Aug. 14, 2019
