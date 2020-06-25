PRICE, Mary Ann "Moon" Age 88, of Eastport, Michigan, and Sanibel, Florida, passed away Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at Hospice of Dayton. She was born November 15, 1931, in Detroit, MI, the daughter of the late Sieg and Josephine Mullen. The family would like to extend a special thank you to all who called and reached out during this difficult time. A memorial gathering will be planned at a later date at Torch Lake, Michigan. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Stillwater Center, in Dayton, Ohio, in memory of Moon, Jerry and James Edward Price. Arrangements in care of Belton-Stroup Funeral Home, Fairborn. Condolences may be made to the family at www.BeltonStroup.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jun. 25, 2020.