WATSON, Mary R. Age 88, of Centerville, went home to be with Jehovah God on March 7, 2019. She was born in Mt. Olivet, KY on January 17, 1931 to the late Burdette W. and Ollie (Lail) Decembly. Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Leonard Watson, son, Darrell Owens, Sr., sisters, Geneva Demmons, Juanita Rutledge, and brother, Burdette Decembly, Jr. She leaves to cherish her memory, son, Jonathan (Shirley) Owens; grandchildren, Brian Boles, Darrell (Sharee) Owens, Jr., Dione Owens, Terrell McClurkin, Darnell Boles, LaDawn, Shawn Boles, James Perkins, Brandon Owens; sister, Phyllis (Joe) Rutledge; brother, Tracy Decembly; special nieces, Kim Thornton and Tracy Decembly; good friend, Louise Jackson, and a host of great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 from 10:00am until time of service at 11:00am at Newcomer, South Chapel 3940 Kettering Blvd. with Pastor Larry Coleman officiating. Burial will follow at West Memory Gardens. A special message may be left for the family at www.NewcomerDayton.com.
