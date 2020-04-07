|
|
REDDEN, Mary Elizabeth Issenmann "Betty" Age 99, of Centerville, died peacefully in her sleep at Bethany Village surrounded by her family on Sunday, April 5, 2020. Born in Hamilton, Ohio, the daughter of Joe and Elizabeth Issenmann, Betty was the youngest of their nine children. She was preceded in death by her husband, Edward Redden. Betty is survived by her nine children: Mike (Diana) Redden of Hanford, CA, Barbara (Steve) Pittl of Pleasanton, CA, Mary (Larry) McDaniel of Beavercreek, OH, Sandy (Kevin) Bereda of Beavercreek, OH, Anthony (Louise) Redden of Cincinnati, OH, Joanne (Tom) Hess of Centerville, OH, Mark (Meg) Redden of Washington, IL, John (Beth) Redden of Washington Township, OH, Cathy (Tom) McHugh of Beavercreek , OH; 32 grandchildren, 40 great grandchildren, and 2 great great grandchildren. Betty was a devout Catholic and member of Ascension parish in Kettering. She dedicated her life to her family and her Faith. She had a special devotion to the Blessed Mother and was a fervent advocate of The Blue Army and The Right to Life. Arrangements are being made by Schlientz-Moore & Reis Funeral Home for a private burial at Calvary Cemetery, with a Celebration of Life Mass at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation, in Betty's memory, to Dayton Right to Life, 425 N. Findlay St., Dayton, OH 45404. Please check Schlientz- Moore & Reis website at www.reislegacycenter.com for updates or to send condolences to the family.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 7, 2020