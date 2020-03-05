|
|
REED, Mary E. Age 81 of Dayton departed this life Monday, March 2, 2020. A graduate of Roosevelt HS, Class of 1957. An employee of the County, retiring in 2008. Preceded in death by her mother Ola Mae Jackson, father John Thompson, husband Wendell M. Reed Sr., daughter Karen Reed. Survived by loving daughter Wanda Reed and son Wendell "Mickey" (Venus) Reed Jr. of Clarksville, TN; sisters Priscilla (Vernon) Cloud, Zelma (Dan) Wolfe; brothers Aubrey Jackson III, Willie Jackson of Winston-Salem, NC; sister-in-law Loretta Phillips of Lima, OH; devoted special friend Marilyn Hill; grandchildren: Wendell M. Reed III, Jalen K. Reed, Jonae' K. Reed, Joshua I. Reed; a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, relatives and friends. Funeral service will be 11AM, Saturday, March 7, 2020 at H.H. Roberts, 38 S. Gettysburg Ave. Rev. Gregory Parker officiating. The family will receive friends 10-11AM. Interment West Memory Gardens. HHRoberts.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 5, 2020