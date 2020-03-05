Home

POWERED BY

Services
H. H. Roberts Mortuary, Inc.
38 S. Gettysburg Avenue
Dayton, OH 45417
(937) 268-6886
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
H. H. Roberts Mortuary, Inc.
38 S. Gettysburg Avenue
Dayton, OH 45417
View Map
Service
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
11:00 AM
H. H. Roberts Mortuary, Inc.
38 S. Gettysburg Avenue
Dayton, OH 45417
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary REED
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary REED

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary REED Obituary
REED, Mary E. Age 81 of Dayton departed this life Monday, March 2, 2020. A graduate of Roosevelt HS, Class of 1957. An employee of the County, retiring in 2008. Preceded in death by her mother Ola Mae Jackson, father John Thompson, husband Wendell M. Reed Sr., daughter Karen Reed. Survived by loving daughter Wanda Reed and son Wendell "Mickey" (Venus) Reed Jr. of Clarksville, TN; sisters Priscilla (Vernon) Cloud, Zelma (Dan) Wolfe; brothers Aubrey Jackson III, Willie Jackson of Winston-Salem, NC; sister-in-law Loretta Phillips of Lima, OH; devoted special friend Marilyn Hill; grandchildren: Wendell M. Reed III, Jalen K. Reed, Jonae' K. Reed, Joshua I. Reed; a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, relatives and friends. Funeral service will be 11AM, Saturday, March 7, 2020 at H.H. Roberts, 38 S. Gettysburg Ave. Rev. Gregory Parker officiating. The family will receive friends 10-11AM. Interment West Memory Gardens. HHRoberts.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -