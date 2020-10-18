REID, Mary Nell "Maynell" Mary Nell Reid "Maynell", age 84 of Dayton, Ohio, passed away Sunday, October 11, 2020. She was born November 19, 1935, in Milan, Tennessee, to the late Theodore and Ola Wright. Maynell loved her family and especially liked spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Maynell had the ability to remember dates and days of important family events such as birthdays and anniversaries. She moved to Dayton as a child and attended school here. In addition to her parents, Maynell was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas; son, Melvin Wright and siblings, Theria Williams, Leron Ragin, Dorothy Lee, John Wright, Floyd Wright, and Bennie Wright. Maynell will be missed by her loving children, Darrell (Dianne) Wright and Patricia (Willie) Oliver; brother, Ralph (Janet) Wright; grandchildren, Karmin (Dwight) Bailey, Darrell, Jr. (Jackie) Wright, George McCaulley II, and Dia (Enoch) Johnson; great-grandchildren, Myles and Morgan Bailey, Khyree and Zyria Wright, Caleb Johnson, Breeah Pedraza and George McCaulley III. Special thanks to the staff at Miami Valley Hospital ICU and the nurses and aides at Dunbar Health & Rehab. Visitation will be Friday, October 23, 2020, from 11 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 11:30 a.m. at Newcomer North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Rd., Dayton. Private burial services will follow at Dayton National Cemetery.



