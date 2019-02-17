|
RENICK, Mary L. Age 91, the last survivor of eleven children born to Frank Waitzman and Anna (Henn), passed away on February 14, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband of 44 years, Donald W. Renick; and their son, Donald E. Renick. Mary is survived by seven children: David Renick (Katherine), Timothy Renick (Jeanne), Teresa Publiski (Thom), Richard Renick (Tammy), Jeffrey Renick (Victoria), Rebecca Sweet (Denny) and Brian Renick (Leslie); 16 grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren. Mary was a devout Catholic and lifelong member of Our Lady of the Rosary Church in Old North Dayton, Ohio. Visitation will be held from 6-8 pm on Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at Newcomer North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Road. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 am on Wednesday at Our Lady of the Rosary, 40 Notre Dame Avenue. Burial to follow at Calvary Cemetery. Contributions may be made in Mary's memory to her church. To share a memory of Mary or leave a special message for her family, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 17, 2019