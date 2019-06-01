|
REUTHER, Mary Sue Age 79, Mary Sue Reuther, a resident of Westover Retirement Community died Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at her residence. She was born in Houston, Texas on April 16, 1940, the daughter of Clyde and Mary Elizabeth (Herder) Hanks, Jr. She was a graduate from The University of Missouri, earning her Doctorate degree in Romance Languages. Mary Sue was a Associate Professor at Miami University in the Department of Spanish and Portuguese for 10 years before becoming an ordained minister with the United Methodist Church - Western Ohio Conference, serving faithfully fourteen years. She is survived by her son, Devin Listerman, his beloved wife Katie and adored grandchildren Jacob and Jennifer. A mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, June 3, 2019 at 10:00, St. Mary Catholic Church, E. 111 High Street, Oxford with Father Jeffery Silver. Visitation will be Monday from 9:30 to 10:00 at the church.
Published in Journal-News on June 1, 2019