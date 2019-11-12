|
|
REYNOLDS, Mary Jo 95, of Springfield, passed away Saturday, November 9, 2019 in Eaglewood Village. Mary Jo was born November 6, 1924 in Jacksonville, Ohio to John R. and Ann Marie (Cronin) Chappelear. She was a member of St. Raphael Catholic Church. Survivors include five children, Richard (Sally) Reynolds, Christopher Reynolds, Mary Beth (Scott) Buresh, Joseph Reynolds and Mike (Lisa) Reynolds; nine grandchildren, Kayla, Brooke, Allison, Carley, Nicole, Gerald, Lieve, Mara and Bria; and one great-grandson, Rhett. She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald, in 2016; two sons, Donald and Gregory; sisters, Ruth Ann Kulp and Patricia Albert; and an aunt, Margaret Cronin. A special thank you to the staff and doctors at Eaglewood Village and Vitas Hospice for their kindness and loving care over the years. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday at 11:00 a.m. in St. Raphael Catholic Church with Fr. William Kramer officiating. Visitation will be held one-hour prior, beginning at 10a.m. in the church. Burial will follow in St. Bernard Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Vitas Hospice. Arrangements by CONROY FUNERAL HOME.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Nov. 12, 2019