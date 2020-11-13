1/1
MARY RHODES-CUTLER
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share MARY's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
RHODES-CUTLER,

Mary Lou

93, formerly of Johnstown, Ohio, passed on November 11, 2020. She was born in Springfield, Ohio, on February 16, 1927, to Richard and Berneice (Clouse) Rhodes. She was retired from Motorists Mutual Insurance Company, long time member of Broad Street Christian Church, Columbus, serving in various positions, especially active in Christian Women's Fellowship. She was also a member of Crossroads United Methodist Church, Columbus before moving to Springfield. She was a current member of Central Christian Church, Springfield. Her faith was the guiding force throughout her life. Mary Lou was a loyal friend, blessed by many special friendships which she cherished. Survivors include her husband, James L. Cutler; daughter, Linda Sue (Kevin) Beougher; nieces, Rhonda (Jim) Clark of and Karen (Don) McCauley; grandnephew, Christian Beatty and numerous special cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Ramona Beatty; nephew, James Beatty and grandnephew, Brian Clark. Private services will be held at CONROY FUNERAL HOME, Springfield with burial in Greenlawn Cemetery, South Charleston with the Rhodes family. In her memory, contributions are preferred to Central Christian Church.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Nov. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Conroy Funeral Home
1660 East High Street
Springfield, OH 45505
(937) 324-4973
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Conroy Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 12, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Patricia Weikert
Coworker
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved