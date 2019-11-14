Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thomas Funeral Home
4520 Salem Avenue
Dayton, OH 45416
937-274-8777
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
TABERNACLE BAPTIST CHUCH
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
1:00 PM
TABERNACLE BAPTIST CHUCH
380 S. Broadway St.
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Richards
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Richards


1940 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Richards Obituary
RICHARDS, Mary B. Age 79, of Dayton, departed this life November 5, 2019. He was born February 9, 1940 in Dayton, Ohio to the late Silas and Lillian Boykin. She was a graduate of Roosevelt High School, Class of '1958, Central State University, Class of '1962 and Wright State University. Mary worked as an Elementary School Teacher at Dayton Public Schools and retired after 31 years of service. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Eugene C. Richards, Sr.; (3) sisters, Alberta, Cindy and Bonnie Ann; (2) brothers, Theodore and William. Survivors include: (2) sons, Eugene Richards, Jr. and Craig Richards; (2) grandchildren, Cydney and Parker Richards; (3) brothers, Charles (Andrea), Robert and Paul (Frances) Boykin; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other family and friends. Funeral services will be held 1:00 p.m., FRIDAY, November 15, 2019 at TABERNACLE BAPTIST CHUCH, 380 S. Broadway St., with Reverend Melvin Jackson, officiating. Reverend Tokundo Adelekan, Pastor. The family will receive friends one hour prior to service. Interment: Woodland Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Thomas Funeral Home, 4520 Salem Ave. On-line condolences may also be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Nov. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -