|
|
RICHARDS, Mary B. Age 79, of Dayton, departed this life November 5, 2019. He was born February 9, 1940 in Dayton, Ohio to the late Silas and Lillian Boykin. She was a graduate of Roosevelt High School, Class of '1958, Central State University, Class of '1962 and Wright State University. Mary worked as an Elementary School Teacher at Dayton Public Schools and retired after 31 years of service. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Eugene C. Richards, Sr.; (3) sisters, Alberta, Cindy and Bonnie Ann; (2) brothers, Theodore and William. Survivors include: (2) sons, Eugene Richards, Jr. and Craig Richards; (2) grandchildren, Cydney and Parker Richards; (3) brothers, Charles (Andrea), Robert and Paul (Frances) Boykin; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other family and friends. Funeral services will be held 1:00 p.m., FRIDAY, November 15, 2019 at TABERNACLE BAPTIST CHUCH, 380 S. Broadway St., with Reverend Melvin Jackson, officiating. Reverend Tokundo Adelekan, Pastor. The family will receive friends one hour prior to service. Interment: Woodland Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Thomas Funeral Home, 4520 Salem Ave. On-line condolences may also be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Nov. 14, 2019