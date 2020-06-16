RIEGERT, Mary D. "Lori" Age 91, of Fairfield, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, June 13, 2020, in Berkeley Square Retirement Community. She was born in Butler County, Ohio, on August 24, 1928, the daughter of Sylvester and Elizabeth (Norda) Conrad. On July 2, 1949, in St. Ann Church, she married Michael J. Riegert and he preceded her in death on January 16, 2013. Mrs. Riegert was a charter member of Sacred Heart Church, and the church choir. Survivors include; four children, Karen A. Riegert, Julie (Kyle) Murden, Michele (Rick) Costello, and Barbara (Todd) Langdon; seven grandchildren, Alan Haida, Cory (Tiffany) Murden, Connor (Chelsea) Murden, Joshua (Stephanie) Costello, Ryan (Maggie) Costello, Emily and Hannah Langdon; four great grandchildren; 2 sisters, Mildred M. Mergy and Patricia Vickers; a brother, Richard Conrad. Besides her Parents and Husband, she was also preceded in death by four sisters, Ruth Van Doren, Grace Knoll, Norma Lachenmaier, and Janet Jeffcoat. Prayers will be offered at 9:30 am, Friday, in the Zettler Funeral Home, 2646 Pleasant Ave. followed by Mass of Christian Burial, at 10:00 am, Friday, in Sacred Heart Church, with Fr. Larry Tharp celebrant. Visitation will be from 6:00-8:00 pm, Thursday, in the funeral home. Entombment will be in St. Stephen Mausoleum. Memorials are suggested to Sacred Heart Church. Online register book available at www.zettlerfuneralhome.com
Published in Journal-News on Jun. 16, 2020.