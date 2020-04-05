|
RILEY (Gibson), Mary Lee 83, of Springfield, passed away on Sunday, March 29, 2020. She was born on April 17, 1936, in Springfield, the daughter of the late Lewis E. and Mary M. (Chapman) Gibson. Mary was preceded in death by her husband Jim Riley in 2015. She worked for 17 years as a secretary for the Springfield Police Division retiring in 2004. She enjoyed many different crafts, arts, painting and playing bingo at Oakwood Village. Mary is survived by two daughters: Jody (Barry) Farries, and Susan (Dave) Hause; two sons: Steve (Bong Na) Riley, and Tim Riley; five grandchildren: Kimberly Riley (Ryan Vanover), Jennifer Riley, MiJin Kang, Sara Riley, and Tim Jr. (Misty) Riley; nine great grandchildren: Minsu, Minwu, Min, Jin, James, Malaki, CoraLie, Alexander and Christopher; brother, Mike (Nancy) Gibson, and sisters-in-law: Janice Gibson and Barbara Jean Rinehart. She was also preceded in death by her brother, John Gibson, and daughter-in-law, Lynn Riley. A memorial celebration will be held at a later date during the summer. Online expressions of sympathy may be sent through www.littletonandrue.com
Published in Springfield News Sun on Apr. 5, 2020