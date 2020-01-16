|
RIPPIN (nee Weber), Mary Louise Passed away on Friday, January 10, 2020. She was the second child of Norman and Anna Marie Weber, born December 31, 1955. She graduated from Altar High School (Kettering, Ohio) in 1974. She attended Sinclair Community College (Dayton, Ohio) and became an auto mechanic. She later returned to Sinclair Community College where she received her associate's degree in nursing followed by a bachelor's degree in nursing from Kettering College of Medical Arts. Over the course of her nursing career, she was an intensive care nurse, cardiac nurse and surgical nurse. She served at Grandview Hospital (Dayton), Springfield Regional Hospital (Ohio) and was the Director of Nursing at the former Arbors of Dayton. She retired from intensive care nursing in 2018 from the Bon Secours Mercy Hospital in Springfield (Ohio). She loved caring for people as well as animals including her Cheshire cats, prize winning bulldogs and her two favorite bulldogs, Nina Simone and Pistachio. Marylou was an avid Ohio State University and Pittsburgh Steelers Football fan. Marylou is preceded in death by her parents, Norman (1996) and Anna Marie (2015), sister, Rita (1980) and brother, Eric (2019). She is survived by her sisters, Celeste York (Leslie), Norma Allex (Mark), sister-in-law, Susan Weber; nephews, Dan Weber (JC), Zach Allex, Jacob Allex-Buckner (Clayton); nieces, Emily Allex, Hope and Faith York; great nieces, Nora and Natalie Weber and numerous cousins. The family would like to thank the MVH SE9 and for their loving and compassionate care. Friends and family may visit from 3:30-7pm on Sunday, January 19 at Westbrock Funeral Home, Dayton. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10am on Monday, January 20 at Holy Angels Church, Dayton. Marylou will then be laid to rest in Calvary Cemetery. If desired memorial donations may be given to .
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jan. 16, 2020