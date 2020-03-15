|
|
RODGERS (Coyle), Mary Kathleen "Kathy" Of Dayton, Ohio passed away on Wednesday March 11, 2020 at the age of 83. She is survived by her loving husband of 66 years Paul James Rodgers- "Jim". Kathy and Jim's children include their deceased daughter Teresa Marie and their surviving children: Steven Rodgers (Amy), Michael Rodgers (Jane) and daughter Julie Wannemacher (Dan). She is survived by her grandchildren: Monica Rodgers (fiancée Justin Griffiths), Kyle Rodgers (fiancée Colleen Schneider), Kaitlyn (Matt) Schnipke, Kelli Davis, Luke Wannemacher, Isabella Rodgers, James Julian Rodgers, Sebastian Rodgers, Oliver Rodgers and great grand daughter Norah Schnipke. She is also survived by her brother Thomas Coyle (Mary Teresa) and sister Mary Lynn Spitznagle (Dave) and many other relatives. She was preceded in death by her parents Mary and James Melvin Coyle, her sister Janet Buddendeck and brother James Coyle. Kathy was a graduate of Julienne High School and retired from Pediatric Associates of Dayton. She was very active in her church and family life. She will be fondly remembered as having been a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother to her family and friends. She was always there with a welcoming smile, a listening ear and an open heart. Visitation will be 4:00 to 7:00 pm Monday, March 16, 2020 at TOBIAS FUNERAL HOME-FAR HILLS CHAPEL, 5471 Far Hills Ave. at Rahn Rd, Dayton, Ohio 45429. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 am on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at St. Henry Catholic Church, 6696 Springboro Pike Dayton, Ohio 45449. Our family would like to send our sincere thanks and appreciation to the staff, nurses, doctors and aides at Brookdale in Oakwood, the nurses, doctors and staff of , and the staff of Trinity Community of Miami Township for being so kind to our Mom and family during her stay. In lieu of flowers please send donations to or St. Henry's Catholic Church. Online condolences may be sent to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 15, 2020