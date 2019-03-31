ROHR, Mary Ellen Age 95 of Phoenix, passed away on March 21, 2019. She is survived by her three children, Jim Rohr (Charlene) of Pinehurst, N.C., Sue Wickerham of Phoenix, AZ and Julie Staehling (Arthur) of Nashville, TN; Six grandchildren, three great grandchildren, her sister, Judy Eberhart, and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ellsworth and Lyda Studer, her husbands, William Rohr and Robert Dudley, and her sister Janice Myers. Mary Ellen was born December 5, 1923, in Massillon, Ohio. Upon graduation from Washington H.S., Mary Ellen became the secretary for football great, Paul E. Brown. It was there she met and married William Rohr in 1944. During his career in athletics, they lived in Oxford from 1951 - 1957, where he was the head coach of the Miami basketball team. Upon retirement, they returned to Oxford where she resided until 2013. Following her wishes, the burial will be private. Donations in her name may be sent to the Bill Rohr Memorial Athletic Fund at Miami University. Published in Journal-News on Mar. 31, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary