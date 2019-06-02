ROOT (Fox), Mary Margaret Age 86 of Kettering, OH passed away on December 23, 2018. The youngest of eight children, her parents were Nell and John Fox of Marion, OH. She is survived by husband John S. Root; daughters, Rebecca (Tim) Sullivan of Clarence, NY, and Lynell (Lyn) Root of Atlanta, GA; adored grandchildren, Maggie (Frank) Weschler of Chicago, IL, Samuel and Nicholas Sullivan of Clarence, NY; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. She was preceded in death by sisters Margie Marie Davis, Audrey King, Juanita Cisar, and Iona Jean Burnette; and by brothers William Burnette, Junior Burnette, and Loren K. Davis. She graduated from Ohio State University in 1958, substitute taught elementary school, and retired from WPAFB as a financial manager for the Air Force in 1994. She was a member of Fairmont Presbyterian Church since 1964, taught Sunday School, served as a Deacon, and enjoyed leading bible study groups. She was a member of OSU Alumna Club, and a member of Kettering Sister Cities. John and Mary traveled extensively, toured Europe, preferred cruises, and visited the Holy Land several times. Mary sang gospel on the radio at the young age of ten and was a talented oil portrait artist and doll clothes seamstress. She was a perennial student, wrote short stories, and genealogies. A memorial will be held at 12:00PM on Tuesday, 11 June 2019 at the Fairmont Presbyterian Church, 3705 Far Hills Avenue, Kettering, OH 45429. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.routsongcom Published in Dayton Daily News on June 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary