Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial service
Tuesday, Jun. 11, 2019
12:00 PM
Fairmont Presbyterian Church
3705 Far Hills Avenue
Kettering, OH
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Root
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Root

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Mary Root Obituary
ROOT (Fox), Mary Margaret Age 86 of Kettering, OH passed away on December 23, 2018. The youngest of eight children, her parents were Nell and John Fox of Marion, OH. She is survived by husband John S. Root; daughters, Rebecca (Tim) Sullivan of Clarence, NY, and Lynell (Lyn) Root of Atlanta, GA; adored grandchildren, Maggie (Frank) Weschler of Chicago, IL, Samuel and Nicholas Sullivan of Clarence, NY; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. She was preceded in death by sisters Margie Marie Davis, Audrey King, Juanita Cisar, and Iona Jean Burnette; and by brothers William Burnette, Junior Burnette, and Loren K. Davis. She graduated from Ohio State University in 1958, substitute taught elementary school, and retired from WPAFB as a financial manager for the Air Force in 1994. She was a member of Fairmont Presbyterian Church since 1964, taught Sunday School, served as a Deacon, and enjoyed leading bible study groups. She was a member of OSU Alumna Club, and a member of Kettering Sister Cities. John and Mary traveled extensively, toured Europe, preferred cruises, and visited the Holy Land several times. Mary sang gospel on the radio at the young age of ten and was a talented oil portrait artist and doll clothes seamstress. She was a perennial student, wrote short stories, and genealogies. A memorial will be held at 12:00PM on Tuesday, 11 June 2019 at the Fairmont Presbyterian Church, 3705 Far Hills Avenue, Kettering, OH 45429. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.routsongcom
Published in Dayton Daily News on June 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.