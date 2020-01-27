|
|
ROTTE, Mary Evelyn "Mae" Age 92, of Hamilton, died Thursday, January 23, 2020 in Westover Retirement Community. She was born on December 24, 1927 in Covington, Kentucky, the daughter of Lester and Dorothy (Durstock) Griffin. She married Marcel "Marty" Rotte in Covington, Kentucky in 1945. Mary is survived by her children, Dianne Jacobini, Lewes, DE, Bob (Lisa) Rotte, Villa Hills, KY, Margaret (James) Benge, Hamilton, and Tom (Kathy) Rotte, Sylvania, OH; sister, Jeannine Steinborn, Covington, KY; brother, Don (Judy) Griffin, Highland Heights, KY; eight grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, her brothers, George Griffin and Ralph Griffin; a son-in-law, Charles Jacobini and an infant grandson, Thomas Jacobini. Mary moved to Hamilton in 1956 and was a member of St. Peter in Chains Catholic Church. Mary lived her faith and was always loving and cheerful. She was devoted to her family and her grandchildren. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Benedict Catholic Church, 338 E. 17th Street, Covington, KY with Father Josh Lange officiating. Visitation will be held at the church from 9:00 a.m. until time of the mass. Burial will follow in Mother of God Cemetery, Latonia, KY. Memorials may be directed to the Animal Adoption Foundation, 2480 Ross-Millville Road, Hamilton, Ohio 45013. Online condolences are available at www.weigelfuneralhome.com
Published in Journal-News on Jan. 27, 2020