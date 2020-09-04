1/1
MARY RUBLE-BUCHANAN
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share MARY's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
RUBLE-BUCHANAN, Mary "Evelyn" Age 89, of West Carrollton, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, September 1, 2020. Evelyn was born on January 19, 1931, in Bath County, KY, to the late Owen & Susan Butler. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Glenna Hall; husbands, William McKee, Walter Ruble (and his son, Larry Ruble) and Bill Buchanan. Evelyn is survived by her children, Scott (Carol) McKee and Betty Ann (David) Crowder; step-children, Shirley, Virginia, Sandy, Pat and David; numerous grandchildren, nieces, nephews, extended relatives and friends. The family will receive friends on Saturday, September 5, 2020, from 1-1:30 pm at Miami Valley Memory Gardens, Centerville, OH. The service will follow at 1:30 pm. To send the family a special message, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Sep. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
5
Visitation
01:00 - 01:30 PM
Miami Valley Memory Gardens
Send Flowers
SEP
5
Service
01:30 PM
Miami Valley Memory Gardens
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved