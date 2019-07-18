RUMP, Mary M. Age 85 of Fairborn, passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday July 16, 2019 surrounded by her family. She was born June 20, 1934 in Midland, Maryland, the daughter of the late Everett and Mary (Rennie) Spiker. Mary enjoyed golfing; gardening; and spending time with family and friends. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her first husband, James "Jamie" Swauger; second husband, Virgil Rump; and a brother, Daniel Spiker. Mary is survived by three children, Sam (Cristi) Swauger, Dave (Cindy) Swauger, Melanie Swauger; three grandchildren, Justin Swauger, Craig Swauger, Danielle Swauger; two brothers, Everett "Ebb" (Jo Ann) Spiker, Jim (Jeannie) Spiker; two sisters, Dolores Kline, Betty (Ivan) Hoath; as well as many extended family and friends. A funeral service will be held on Saturday July 20, 2019 at 12:00 noon at the Belton-Stroup Funeral Home, 422 E. Dayton-Yellow Springs Rd., Fairborn, Pastor Ron Lee officiating. The family will receive friends from 10:00 A.M. until the time of service. Interment will follow at Byron Cemetery. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of the Miami Valley. Condolences may be made to the family at www.BeltonStroup.com. Published in Springfield News Sun on July 18, 2019