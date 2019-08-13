Home

Glickler Funeral Home
1849 Salem Ave
Dayton, OH 45406
(937) 278-4287
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
10:00 AM
Immaculate Conception Church
229 West Anthony St.
Celina, OH
View Map
Mary RUTLEDGE


1924 - 2019
Mary RUTLEDGE Obituary
RUTLEDGE, Mary Adelaide 3/12/24 -8/10/19 Age 95, died peacefully at home August 10th. She was the first of six children born to Emma and Homer Hinders of Celina, Ohio. She graduated valedictorian from Immaculate Conception High School and was a Class of 1946 graduate from Mt. Mary College with a B.S. degree in Occupational Therapy. As one of the pioneers of Occupational Therapy, Mary worked at Childrens Medical Center then the Dayton Veterans Administration and after 36 years of service she retired from the VA as Chief of Occuptational Therapy at the age of 78. Mary was co-owner of the Rutledge Art Gallery in Dayton, Ohio. Her loving attributes will hold Mary in deep admiration and remembrances, especially for her deep compassion, kindness, generosity, humility, patience, and ability to find beauty in everyday life. Mary had a deep love for her immediate and extended family and friends. She had a special way of making each and everyone feel embraced by her grace and gratitude. Mary had a strong sense of social justice and never failed to cast her Democratic Party vote. She remained engaged and interested in current events and hoped for a world of peace and justice where people could live happy lives. Mary was preceeded in death by her husband of 52 years, Richard D. Rutledge, her siblings John Hinders, (Jean and Virginia), Urban Hinders, Louise Hinders, son-in-law Stephen Ward, and grandson Kitwana Hankins. She is survived by her siblings Father Joe Hinders, Marita Pitstick, (Gene) and sister-in-law Doris Hinders; and Mary's children: Jeff, Amy Ward, Jan Hankins (Rap), and Lois Rutledge (Aric), grandchildren Kwesi, (late wife Erin), Damian (Amritha), Adam (Katie), Elliot (Libby), Akilah (Joe), and great grandchildren Nina, Neha, Jane, Eshe and Amina. Funeral mass will be held Saturday, August 17th, at Immaculate Conception Church, 10 am, 229 West Anthony St., Celina, Ohio, 45822. In lieu of flowers, family requests you plant a tree or donate to a in Mary's honor. GLICKLER FUNERAL HOME handling arrangements.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Aug. 13, 2019
