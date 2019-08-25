Home

Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3380 Dayton Xenia Road
Beavercreek, OH 45432
937-429-4700
Mary Samartini Obituary
SAMARTINI, Mary Elizabeth Age 59 of Dayton, passed away Sunday, August 4, 2019 at Miami Valley Hospital. She was born April 27, 1960 in Dayton, Ohio the daughter of Richard and Eileen Common. She is preceded in death by her father Richard Common; her mother Eileen and step-father Charles Martin. She loved to crochet in her spare time. Mary is survived by her loving husband of over twenty years David; son, Kyle E. Samartini; grandchild, Amilla Samartini; sister, Kathryn (Max) Strehle and brother, Mark C. (Lori) Common. She is also survived by numerous family and friends. Graveside service will be conducted at Calvary Cemetery Dayton on Monday, August 26, 2019 at 2 pm. Newcomer Funeral Home Beavercreek chapel serving the family.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Aug. 25, 2019
