SAMWORTH, Mary I. "Mickey" Age 80, of Germantown, OH, passed away Monday March 16, 2020, at Bethany Lutheran Village. She was born in Cincinnati, OH, on January 30, 1940, to the late Eileen T. (Cochran) and George R. Kelly. She retired from E.G. & G ~ the former Mound Lab in 1991 after 14 years of service. After retirement she worked as a receptionist for The Perfect Touch Hair Salon. Mickey is a member of St. Albert The Great in Kettering; and was a former member of St. Augustine Catholic Church where she served as a Eucharistic Minister; and was a volunteer at St. Vincent DePaul Society. More currently In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 46 years, Fred A. Samworth in 2010. She is survived by her daughter, Linda Anne (David) Lewis; 2 sons, R. Michael (Kyle) Samworth and Matthew Alan (Cheri) Samworth; 5 grandchildren, Sarah (special friend, David Ortery) & Chet (fiancé, Cassity Music) Lewis and Todd (Shawna) & Tim Morris, and Hunter Samworth; 3 great-grandchildren, Isaiah, Kaleb & HaiLee Morris; her granddogs, Molly, Misty, Chuy and Sadie. The family will receive friends 5 - 7 p.m., Thursday, March 19, 2020, at the Dalton Funeral Home, 6900 Weaver Rd., Germantown, OH. The Graveside Committal Service will be Private for the family. A Memorial Mass at St. Albert the Great will be scheduled at a later time. If desired memorial contributions may be made to Linden House Gratuity Fund at Bethany Lutheran Village.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 18, 2020