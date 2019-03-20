|
SCHOONOVER, Mary M. Age 83 of Hamilton passed away on Monday March 18, 2019. She was born in Jackson Co, KY on January 27, 1936 the daughter of the late Milt and Cynthia (nee Hundley) Durham. Mary was a longtime member of Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses. She was married to Lewis Schoonover and he preceded her in death in 1987. Mary is survived by three children Linda (Wendell) Castle, Paul Schoonover, and Mark (Anne) Schoonover; six grandchildren; and many great grandchildren and great great grandchildren. Mary is also survived by several siblings and close friends. A memorial service will be on Saturday March 23, 2019 at Hamilton West Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses 1995 Jesse Dr Hamilton, OH 45013 at 3:00PM. THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME is serving the family. www.websterfuneralhomes.com
Published in Journal-News on Mar. 20, 2019