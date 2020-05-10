|
|
SEWELL, Mary L. Age 79 departed this life Friday, May 1, 2020. She was preceded in death her husband, June Sewell, parents, Corill (Hill) Young and James Young, three sisters Juanita Venable, Minnie Johnson, and Judy Corill Young, one brother, Booker T. Young and wife Lesley Young Left to honor her passing are her brother and caregiver: Richard V. Young and wife Patricia L. Young; brother: Will D. Young and wife Kyle (Bennett) Young; brother: Oliver Young. A host of nieces and nephews. "Mary, we love you so much and we will miss your presence in our lives. We will always cherish the good memories we had with you. Rest peacefully in our Heavenly Father's arms. We will see you again." Graveside services will be 12 P.M., Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at West Memory Gardens. HHRoberts.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 10, 2020