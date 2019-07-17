Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Mary SHANAHAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary SHANAHAN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary SHANAHAN Obituary
SHANAHAN (Austin), Mary B. 88, of Springfield, passed away on July 15, 2019 in Springfield Regional Medical Center. Mary was born on May 5, 1931 in Clay County, Kentucky to John and Sarah (Brock) Bruner. She was a lifetime member of VFW 1031 Aux, Union Club and Machinist Club. Survivors include her husband of 13 years, Robert Shanahan; three daughters, Wanda Austin, Joan Murray and Mary Alice (Mike) Wilson; nine grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren and seven great-great-grandchildren. She was proud to be one of five generations of girls. She was preceded in death by her first husband, William Austin; eight brothers and sister. Visitation will be held at the CONROY FUNERAL HOME on Thursday from 5pm-7pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00am on Friday in St. Raphael Catholic Church. Burial will be held on Saturday in Washington Park East Cemetery in Indianapolis, Indiana. Memorial donations may be made to Saint Vincent De Paul.
Published in Springfield News Sun on July 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.