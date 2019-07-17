|
SHANAHAN (Austin), Mary B. 88, of Springfield, passed away on July 15, 2019 in Springfield Regional Medical Center. Mary was born on May 5, 1931 in Clay County, Kentucky to John and Sarah (Brock) Bruner. She was a lifetime member of VFW 1031 Aux, Union Club and Machinist Club. Survivors include her husband of 13 years, Robert Shanahan; three daughters, Wanda Austin, Joan Murray and Mary Alice (Mike) Wilson; nine grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren and seven great-great-grandchildren. She was proud to be one of five generations of girls. She was preceded in death by her first husband, William Austin; eight brothers and sister. Visitation will be held at the CONROY FUNERAL HOME on Thursday from 5pm-7pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00am on Friday in St. Raphael Catholic Church. Burial will be held on Saturday in Washington Park East Cemetery in Indianapolis, Indiana. Memorial donations may be made to Saint Vincent De Paul.
Published in Springfield News Sun on July 17, 2019