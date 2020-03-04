Home

POWERED BY

Services
Charles C. Young Funeral Home - Ross
4032 Hamilton Cleves Road State Route 128
Ross, OH 45014
(513) 738-1414
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
1:00 PM
Millville Cemetery
Millville, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary SHUPP
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary SHUPP


1921 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary SHUPP Obituary
SHUPP, Mary M. Born January 1st, 1921, in Kentucky passed peacefully in her sleep at the age of 99 at 10:30 PM Friday, February 28th, 2020 in Hamilton, Ohio. Daughter of Noah and Cloe Terry, she leaves behind her grandson, Mark Robbins, her sister Virginia Butterfield, nephew Gary Butterfield and many other loving relatives, friends, and good neighbors. Mrs. Shupp was a faithful Christian, and member of Macedonia Christian Church in Okeana. In her lifetime, she witnessed our society move from horse and buggy to space flight and survived the Great Depression. She married early in life to John Robbins of Kentucky, and gave birth to only one child, her beloved son, Lloyd Robbins. Following John's passing, she was remarried to Gene Shupp of Ohio, who also passed many years ago. As per her request, following cremation and a simple graveside service, her ashes will be interred in the family plot beside her son, Lloyd. The funeral service will be held at Millville Cemetery, in Millville, Ohio on Friday, March 6, 2020 at 1 pm. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Macedonia Christian Church, PO Box 147, Okeana, OH 45053. Arrangements are being made by Charles Young Funeral Home. Online condolences at www.charlesyoungfuneralhome.com
Published in Journal-News on Mar. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -