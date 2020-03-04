|
SHUPP, Mary M. Born January 1st, 1921, in Kentucky passed peacefully in her sleep at the age of 99 at 10:30 PM Friday, February 28th, 2020 in Hamilton, Ohio. Daughter of Noah and Cloe Terry, she leaves behind her grandson, Mark Robbins, her sister Virginia Butterfield, nephew Gary Butterfield and many other loving relatives, friends, and good neighbors. Mrs. Shupp was a faithful Christian, and member of Macedonia Christian Church in Okeana. In her lifetime, she witnessed our society move from horse and buggy to space flight and survived the Great Depression. She married early in life to John Robbins of Kentucky, and gave birth to only one child, her beloved son, Lloyd Robbins. Following John's passing, she was remarried to Gene Shupp of Ohio, who also passed many years ago. As per her request, following cremation and a simple graveside service, her ashes will be interred in the family plot beside her son, Lloyd. The funeral service will be held at Millville Cemetery, in Millville, Ohio on Friday, March 6, 2020 at 1 pm. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Macedonia Christian Church, PO Box 147, Okeana, OH 45053. Arrangements are being made by Charles Young Funeral Home. Online condolences at www.charlesyoungfuneralhome.com
Published in Journal-News on Mar. 4, 2020